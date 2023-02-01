How would Budget changes affect those earning Rs 50 lakh?

Budget 2023 has made the new tax regime attractive. By reducing the tax slabs to five, down from six earlier, and by reducing the peak surcharge rate, those in the high tax brackets will now stand to benefit. Let’s take the example of someone with a taxable income of Rs 50 lakh. But before we tell you which regime should the Rs 50 lakh income taxpayer choose, some basics first.

This tax regime has been made the default option for tax assesses in the country and would offer a lower tax rate, no tax deductions and exemptions under the simplified tax compliance option.

Now that the options have been announced, it is natural to compare the old tax regime and the new tax regime based on your individual income numbers.

Moneycontrol.com in collaboration with Deloitte India has made this comparison easier for you. Let us understand the difference between the taxation rate for the income of Rs 50 lakh.

The assumptions considered for this calculation is that the individual would be claiming deductions of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80 C. A standard deduction of Rs 50,000 would be claimed under both the old and the new tax regime. Surcharge and cess too have been included in the estimates. If you were earning Rs 50, lakh and would opt for the old tax regime then the total taxes after deducting Rs 1.5 lakh of Section 80 C benefits would have worked out to Rs 13.03 lakh per annum.

