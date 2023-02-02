 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Highest surcharge rate on income tax goes down: Will HNIs benefit?

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Feb 02, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

The Budget 2023 proposes to reduce surcharge rate for an income above Rs 5 crore from 37 percent to 25 percent under the new tax regime

The government in this Budget has continued with its expenditure towards capex, which from a longer-term perspective is very important.

Four years after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the surcharge for the super-rich in her first budget in 2019, she reduced the peak rate of 42.74 percent by almost 4 percent in her Budget speech on February 1.

The minister proposes to reduce the surcharge from 37 percent to 25 percent for those earning more than Rs 5 crore a year, bringing down the highest tax rate from 42.74 percent to 39 percent.

What is the surcharge?

A surcharge is an additional tax over and above the basic tax paid by those earning higher incomes. Every taxpayer has to pay a surcharge on income if it exceeds a certain level, subject to marginal relief. The marginal relief is the difference between the excess tax payable (including the surcharge and cess) and the amount exceeding the threshold.