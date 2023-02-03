 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FM Sitharaman: Regulating crypto assets on agenda for upcoming G20 meet

Crypto and virtual digital asset (VDAs) industry players were left unhappy when no announcement for the sector was made during Sitharaman’s Union Budget speech on February 1.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 3 said she will be looking at arriving at a global SOP (standard operating procedure) for regulating crypto assets in her upcoming G20 meeting with finance ministers and central bank governors in a much-needed clarity on the way forward for the crypto sector.

In a post-budget interview with Network18 Group’s MD Rahul Joshi, Sitharaman said the central bank will be recognised as the authority to issue cryptocurrencies.

Sitharaman said, “We will be looking at global SOP to be available and agreed upon for regulating crypto assets while recognising the central bank as the authority for issuing cryptocurrencies.”

“The rest of the assets created outside that, are using very useful financial technologies, even those have to be discussed because regulations cannot be done by one country singularly, it has to be a collective action because technology doesn’t brook any borders,” she added talking about her agenda for the G20 meeting in Bengaluru to happen later this month.