Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Budget 2023 allocates Rs 3,596 crore for India's first regional rapid rail

The total budget allocation for India's first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) coming up between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut is Rs 3,596 crore, according to the Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on February 1.

The 82 km-long Delhi-Meerut RRTS is a semi-high speed rail based transit network which is being implemented by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in the national capital region. Budget 2023 has provided an outlay of Rs 3,596 crore to NCRTC for the urban transit project.

Catch Moneycontrol's live updates on Budget 2023 here

Once fully operational, RRTS trains will have a design speed of 180 kmph and an operational speed of 160 kmph. The Delhi-Meerut RRTS will cover the distance between the two major cities under 55 minutes and will have a total of 25 stations across the corridor.

Nikita Prasad