 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Daily Voice | Five sectors may get most weightage in Budget 2023, says Chairman of Anand Rathi Group

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 28, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

Anand Rathi of Anand Rathi Group anticipates the budget to place a significant emphasis on boosting rural consumption.

Anand Rathi of Anand Rathi Group

Anand Rathi of Anand Rathi Group anticipates the upcoming Union Budget will address how to strengthen the PLI scheme by bringing more industries within the scope of the policy and increasing the scheme's allocation.

He hopes that the Budget will emphasise the ecosystem of alternative energy, high-tech industries, infrastructure, digital technology, and the hospitality industry.

In India and around the world, the founder and chairman of Anand Rathi Group believes, the highest inflation rates have passed. He anticipates that inflation rates in 2023 will be lower than what is anticipated.

Unless the growth rate decelerates more than anticipated in 2023, neither the US Federal Reserve, nor the RBI are likely to reduce interest rates, says the Chartered Accountant with over 53 years of diverse experience.