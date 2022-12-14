 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | What the market wants to hear from finance minister on Budget day

Gaurav Sharma
Dec 14, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

The hope is that there be no adverse changes in the capital gains tax regime, and for incentives that will promote savings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from last year's budget presentation day. (Centre).

As we near the end of 2022, the buzz around the 2023-24 Union Budget is getting stronger.

Set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, it will be the last full one before the country votes in the 2024 general elections. As such, it is expected that Sitharaman will avert big-bang announcements and instead focus on boosting growth, sticking to the fiscal deficit target, and announce no additional taxes, especially on capital market activities.

“This year, the focus will have to be on growth, growth and growth,” said Anitha Rangan, an economist with financial services firm Equirus Capital.  “This being the second full-year budget after the pandemic, and with the scars of the episode now more or less covered up, the expectation is that the finance minister will now align the budget to ensure all the cylinders of economy fire in tandem.”

During the pandemic, the government took a more reformist approach to support the economy instead of spending its way out of trouble like some other countries, given its difficult fiscal situation that prevailed even before COVID-19 hit.

The expectation now is that even a year before the general election, the government will stick to this prudent approach while batting for growth, especially as private investments are still lagging.

Capex push