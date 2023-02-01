 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘MISHTI, PM PRANAM’: What these Budget speech acronyms stand for

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid emphasis on green energy initiatives during her speech on February 1.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth Budget this year.

Whether it is UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) or PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana), the BJP government is known to coin acronyms to announce its policies. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced some new ones during her Budget 2023 speech. Here is a look at them:

MISHTI

The finance minister announced an initiative to build on India's afforestation efforts. It will be known as the "Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes" or MISHTI. Under this initiative, mangroves will be planted in coastal areas and on salt pans.

GOBARdhan scheme