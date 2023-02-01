Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip-up leaves the house in splits: ‘Old political…sorry polluting vehicles’. Watch

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget 2023 speech.

A slip-up by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 2023 Budget speech had the parliament roaring with laughter.

Sitharaman was speaking about the replacement of "old polluting" vehicles.

As she started, said "political" instead of "polluting".

"Replacing old political vehicles .. umm sorry old polluting vehicles will be a priority," the finance minister said, drawing laughter from parliamentarians.



#BudgetWithMC | "Replacing the old political... uhh.. sorry...replacing old polluting vehicles..."

Read More

Listen to FM Nirmala Sitharaman share a light-hearted moment during her #BudgetSpeech...Budget2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/yIDHi3LOMD

The finance minister smiled and corrected herself.

Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: New tax regime is now the default tax regime. Here's what changed in taxes

Then, she continued her Budget 2023 speech with added emphasis on the word "polluting".

"Replacing old polluting vehicles is an important part of greening our economy," she added.

During the Budget speech, Sitharaman spoke of how programmes for green growth were being implemented across various economic sectors.

She said the recently-unveiled Green Hydrogen Mission will help will India reduce carbon intensity and dependence on fossil fuel imports.

"Our target is to reach an annual production of 5 MMT (million metric tons) by 2030" the finance minister announced . "This Budget provides for Rs 35,000 crore capital investment towards energy transition and net zero objective and energy security by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas."

Green growth was one of the seven priorities outlined by Sitharaman during her Budget 2023 speech.

The others were infrastructure and investment, inclusive development, reaching the last mile, youth power and the financial sector.

Read more here: Budget 2023 focused on 7 priorities, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman