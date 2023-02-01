English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip-up leaves the house in splits: ‘Old political…sorry polluting vehicles’. Watch

    Nirmala Sitharaman's 2023 Budget speech is underway in the Lok Sabha.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget 2023 speech.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget 2023 speech.

    A slip-up by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 2023 Budget speech had the parliament roaring with laughter.

    Sitharaman was speaking about the replacement of "old polluting" vehicles.

    As she started, said "political" instead of "polluting".

    "Replacing old political vehicles .. umm sorry old polluting vehicles will be a priority," the finance minister said, drawing laughter from parliamentarians.