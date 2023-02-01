 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: New income-tax regime to be made the default tax regime

Khyati Dharamsi
Feb 01, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Budget 2023 has given a significant boost to the new income-tax regime. It has made the new income tax regime as the default regime, but the old tax regime with exemption will also continue.

In a major boost to the new income-tax regime, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 proposed to make the new income-tax regime as the default regime.

A major shift in the way income tax has been provisioned at the salary-payment stage and the return-filing stage has been proposed under the Union Budget 2023-24. The Government has proposed to make the new income tax regime as the default tax regime.

The new tax regime – first introduced in Union Budget 2020 – would now have five slabs instead of six slabs, with the lowest tax rate being 5% and the highest tax rate being reduced to 39% from 42.74%.

