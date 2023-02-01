English
    Budget 2023: Tax tweaks, record capex lift Sensex, Nifty higher

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also focussed on capital expenditure, affordable housing, small and medium enterprises.

    Shubham Raj
    February 01, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST

    A number of tax reliefs to the middle class during the Union Budget 2023 lifted the market higher on February 1 as it will leave people with more money in their hands thus boosting consumption.

    Nifty 50 rose 1.55 percent to 17,936.60 while BSE Sensex climbed 1.75 percent to 60,594.46. Among the biggest gainers were ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, HDFC, and JSW Steel. Adani Enterprises, HDFC Life Insurance, and SBI Life Insurance were the top losers.

    “Tax exemptions under the new tax regime will provide increased disposable income in the hands of salaried consumers which will help boost demand for small and large home appliances thus benefiting Havells, Bajaj Electricals, V-Guard, etc,” said analysts at ICICI Securities.

    BSE Consumer Durables zoomed 1.3 percent while BSE Capital Goods was up 2.21 percent. Barring indices dedicated to Power, Utilities, and Energy, all sectoral or thematic indices rose after the budget announcement.