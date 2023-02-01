Budget 2023 likely to focus on middle class, income-tax relief expected

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the fiscal 2022-2023 in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, with likely focus on the country’s growing middle class, CNBC TV-18 has said, adding a rejig of income-tax slabs was on the cards.

The Budget 2023, which will seek to lay out reforms and steps to take India's economic growth to the projected rate of 6.8 percent, is the last full budget of the Modi government ahead of the next year’s general election.

Also Read: Union Budget 2023: Tax cuts, factory incentives: What to watch for in India Budget

Moneycontrol News