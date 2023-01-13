 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Budget 2023: What tax experts really want from the finance minister

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

Budget 2023 expectations: Moneycontrol spoke to three chartered accountants to understand their expectations from this year’s exercise.

It’s been long since any significant changes have been made in the income tax rates (old regime) applicable to individual taxpayers, or to the deduction limits under various sections of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This, and more, are what taxpayers and experts expect from the 2023 budget.

Moneycontrol spoke to three income tax experts to understand the most important personal taxation proposals that budget 2023 should pick :

Rationalising the income tax rate
In budget 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a new, optional tax regime with more tax slabs and lower tax rates. Even though she addressed the long-pending demand of lowering rates, the new tax regime has found few takers till date. The reason being that it disallows most of the income tax deductions that the old regime still allows, which makes it a more tax efficient option than the new regime. Therefore, the demand to bring down the tax rate applicable to individual taxpayers still persists. More so, because of the big difference between corporate and individual tax rates.

Also read | What can the finance minister do to make the new income tax regime more attractive?

“Consequent to the reduction of corporate tax rates (from FY 2019-2020), the differential between personal and corporate tax has widened. The highest marginal rate for individuals has now gone up to 42.74 percent, against the corporate tax rate of 25.17 percent,” says Vivek Jalan, Partner, Tax Connect Advisory, a tax consultancy.

Jalan added that India’s highest personal tax rate is exceptionally compared to other countries. For example, the maximum personal income tax rate in Hongkong is 15 percent, Sri Lanka – 18 percent, Bangladesh – 25 percent, and Singapore – 22 percent. Also, the huge gap in tax rates between individual and corporate tax rates is leading to several changes in favour of the corporate model (for example, proprietorship businesses becoming private limited companies).