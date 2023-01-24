Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: Thrust on capex, EV buyers and taxpayers can get some relief too

Budget 2023 expectations live updates: For homebuyers, the maximum tax deduction they can claim on a home loan interest payment is Rs 2 lakh per FY on a self-occupied property. This tax saving cap of Rs 2 lakh on housing loans as per section 24(b) could see a revision keeping in mind rising costs
Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Budget 2023 may see India stepping up on capex with major thrust on Gati Shakti and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) targets.and National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) targets. Nirmala Sitharaman's last full Budget before elections, may also have dedicated allocations for specified large infrastructure projects such as High-Speed Rail, Jal Jeevan Mission, Bharat Mala, Sagar Mala, Smart Cities, and Inland Waterways development.
More lending
Experts also see incremental allocations towards NaBFID and the NIIF that can help Centre ramp up their lending/investment to such programmes.
Affordable housing
This year's Budget may continue to provide a push to affordable and rental housing. It could also consider increasing the allocation for an expanded Production Linked Investment (PLI) scheme to support the domestic manufacturing sector as well as generate employment, to build on the nascent success seen so far.
Push for EVs
There could also be a big push from the Budget 2023 to speed up adoption of electric vehicles in India. The government can extend the income tax rebate offered on buying an electric vehicle by another two years till 2025 making it convenient for potential buyers to switch to the cleaner fuel mobility instead of an internal combustion one.
For taxpayer
For the taxpayer, a hike in the deduction limit of Rs 1.5 lakh/year under Section 80C may see a revision. The Centre is expected to increase this limit to at least Rs 2 lakh/year or Rs 2.5 lakh this year. This limit may even go up to Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, Budget 2023 may see a hike in the basic exemption limit under Income Tax Act to Rs 5 lakh.
Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Need to rejig 80C?
The clamour for removing some of the deductions from Section 80C of the Income Tax Act is increasing as experts feel that it has become cluttered and not very practical for tax planning. Experts feel that the section needs a review as the last one happened in 2014 and incomes have surged since then along with other contributions like provident fund. This has shrunk the space within 80C.
Budget 2023 expectations live updates: Need to rejig 80C?
The clamour for removing some of the deductions from Section 80C of the Income Tax Act is increasing as experts feel that it has become cluttered and not very practical for tax planning. Experts feel that the section needs a review as the last one happened in 2014 and incomes have surged since then along with other contributions like provident fund. This has shrunk the space within 80C.
Budget 2023 expectations live updates
Some simplification of Capital Gains Tax (CGT) is warranted, given the complexity of the current system. For example, the taxation across all equity categories (listed, unlisted, overseas) should be broadly similar.
One risk, however, is that if the effective rate of equities CGT goes up, it would have a sharply negative effect on the market. It would also hurt the private investment cycle, which is still at its nascent stage – investors will have to factor in higher hurdle rates for new projects.
Seshadri Sen of Alchemy Capital Management
Budget 2023 live updates: Growth pangs?
Nominal GDP growth, which includes inflation and is the benchmark used to estimate tax collections, could be pressured by suppressed external demand next year due to a likely US recession.The government expects the nominal growth at 15.4 percent for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31.
Budget 2023 expectations live updates
Achieving the balance between fiscal prudence and supporting long-term growth and investments in the economy should be the priority of the Finance Minister. Given India's growth momentum is reasonable at the moment, the focus would be on the path to fiscal consolidation as well as on the nature of government expenditure, as alluded earlier.
Tejas Gutka of Tata Mutual Fund