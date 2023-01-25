 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Centre may fix FY24 fiscal deficit target at 5.9% of GDP, borrow Rs 15.5 lakh crore

Siddharth Upasani
Jan 25, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

The central government may continue to tread the path of gradual fiscal consolidation and lower the deficit by 50 basis points, say economists.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2023 on February 1.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to set a fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the budget for 2023-24 she will unveil on February 1.

According to a Moneycontrol poll of 17 economists, the Centre will next year continue to move towards its medium-term deficit target of 4.5 percent by 2025-26 in a gradual manner even as it ensures support for growth remains.

"On one hand, growth momentum will need to get continued support from fiscal levers, particularly with a severe global recession looming on the horizon, but at the same time there would be expectations for the government to aim for a modest fiscal consolidation, so as to not crowd out private investments and to be able to bring down the Centre's fiscal deficit target to 4.5 percent of GDP by 2025-26, as per the proposed glide path," said Kaushik Das, Deutsche Bank's chief economist for India and South Asia.

ORGANISATION ESTIMATE FOR FY24 FISCAL DEFICIT TARGET
Motilal Oswal Financial Services 5.7%
Barclays 5.8%
ICRA 5.8%
Bank of Baroda 5.8%
HDFC Bank 5.8%
Quantum Mutual Fund 5.8%
QuantEco Research 5.8%
Emkay Global Financial Services 5.8%
DBS Bank 5.9%
Goldman Sachs 5.9%
YES Bank 5.9%
IDFC First Bank 5.9%
Nomura 5.9%
Standard Chartered Bank 5.9%
Morgan Stanley 5.9%
Deutsche Bank 6.0%
State Bank of India 6.0%

"A delicate balance will need to be maintained to achieve the multiple objectives, but one should not expect the budget to be a panacea for all the economic problems, as many policy decisions may be announced outside the budget, as has been the case in the past," Das added.

India is expected to clock a growth rate of 7 percent in 2022-23, but economists are predicting a sharp downtrend in 2023-24, with some forecasting a fall in GDP growth to as low as 5.1 percent – 140 basis points below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) number of 6.5 percent.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.