BPCL gets Madhya Pradesh govt's nod for Bina refinery expansion, petrochemical project

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has received approval from the Madhya Pradesh government for the expansion of the Bina refinery, and for setting up a petrochemical project in the state, as per a regulatory filing made by the state-run oil marketing company on April 14.

The Bina refinery, located at Bina Etawa in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, was founded in 2011. It is one of the major refineries operated by BPCL.

BPCL will invest an amount ranging from Rs 43,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore for the two projects -- expansion of the refinery and setting up the petrochemical unit, stated a press release issued by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The nod to the BPCL's proposal was given by the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Committee on Investment Promotion, headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at a meeting held in the Secretariat on April 11, it added.

