Bhutan King to visit India today, may assuage concerns over closeness to China on Doklam issue

Pranay Sharma
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is expected to reassure India that Bhutan was not planning to negotiate any border agreement with China that can jeopardise India’s security.

During his stay in Delhi, the Bhutanese King will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is coming to Delhi on a three-day visit from Monday to reaffirm the “understanding and mutual trust” that characterise India and Bhutan's relationship.

His presence here will allay concerns that have cropped up in the Indian establishment in recent months about Bhutan’s perceived closeness to China on the Doklam issue — the strategic plateau in Bhutan that is close to the trijunction where the borders of the three countries meet.

In 2017, the Indian army had moved into Doklam to prevent Chinese soldiers from constructing a road there in violation of the agreement between the three countries that had resulted in a 73-day military stand-off.

Comments of the Bhutanese government on Doklam that appears to be tilted towards China gather special salience at this juncture when Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since May 2020.