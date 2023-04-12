BHEL-led consortium bags order for 80 Vande Bharat trains at Rs 120 crore per train

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) led consortium bagged an order to supply 80 Vande Bharat trains, at Rs 120 crore per train, by the Ministry of Railways in the mega tender of Indian Railways.

According to a BSE filing, apart from the supply of 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat Trains, the consortium will also undertake comprehensive maintenance of the same for 35 years in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

They will also equip, upgrade, operate and maintain the place provided in the manufacturing unit at Integral coach factory (ICF) Chennai and two depots assigned by Indian Railways.

Also Read: BHEL, Titagarh Wagons shares gain 2% each as consortium wins order from Indian Railways

Moneycontrol News