Bharat Electronics signs MoU with ADA, DRDO to jointly support Indian Air Force

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), the government-owned aerospace and defense electronics company, in an exchange filing on February 21, announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under DRDO, to develop and provide a supportive infrastructure for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

The MoU was briefly announced in the “Bandhan” event held at Aero India 2023.

The statement describes AMCA as a “5th Generation, multi-role, all-weather fighter aircraft designed with high survivability and stealth capability.” The MoU was signed to bring in the strengths of BEL and ADA to design, develop, produce and supply Internal Weapon Bay Computer and other LRUs for AMCA to support the Indian Air Force.

Moneycontrol News