Berkshire Annual Meeting 2022: Takeaways on market timing, inflation, bitcoins and more

The point on the heightened speculation came up while Buffett was tossed a question on why Berkshire had made such huge purchases (nearly $40 billion) less than a month after writing to the shareholders that there weren’t any exciting opportunities.

In the February 26 letter to the shareholders, Buffett had written that he was finding it hard to spot any good opportunity at good prices. But, as a shareholder pointed out at the meet, soon after Berkshire spent $11.6 billion buying insurance conglomerate Alleghany, bought 121 million shares in HP which translates to 11.4% stake, and spent $6 billion to gather 14.6% stake in Occidental Petroleum. (He is also estimated to have hiked his stake in Chevron by $20 billion approximately). Buffett explained that the opportunities came up only after he had written the annual letter.

In all the market madness, “occasionally Berkshire gets a chance to do something… It’s not because we are smart… I think we’re sane. And that is the main requirement in this business”, Buffett said.

2) “We’ve never done well with timing the market”

A shareholder from New Jersey asked how Berkshire has always done well with timing the markets, and cited 1987, 1999, 2000 and other years as examples.

Buffett laughed and replied that the shareholder has a job with Berkshire and the shareholder replied that he will take it, but the conversation then veered back to the market-timing question.

Buffett insisted that Berkshire has never done well with timing the markets. In fact, he said that he missed the opportunity in March 2020. Berkshire, he said, is simply good at figuring out if a good company is going cheap. Sometimes the team hopes the target company stays cheap so that they can buy more of it, he said.

He said that they were complimented for staying optimistic on equities in 2008 when everyone else was turning away from the asset. “We spent a big percentage of our net worth at a very dumb time… we spent about $15 billion or $16 billion (in three or four weeks),” he said. This strategy offers opportunities in good companies that are mispriced because of the general sentiment.