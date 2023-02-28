 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Bengaluru’s ‘late millennials’ on homebuying spree, edge out those in younger age group

Souptik Datta
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

The age range of homebuyers has risen by at least 4-5 years to the 35-42 age bracket as prices, rentals shoot up and the pandemic hits early millennials hard. The average investment range for millennials in Bengaluru is Rs 1 crore or less.

Manoj Kumar, 35, an IT professional in Bengaluru, is planning to buy a 2BHK or 3BHK preferably close to the IT corridor. “I have saved about a crore since the pandemic, and if I have my own house I no longer need to pay rent,” he said.

Kumar said the major driving force behind the decision is soaring rentals in the city.

Like Kumar, Akshay Chowdhury (30) also an IT professional, who has also saved money for the last four years, plans to buy a property in Bengaluru without opting for bank loans. “I do not want further hassles in paying another EMI and also the bank loan interests are rising today,” Chowdhury said.

People in their 20s and early 30s whose incomes were hit during the pandemic are not driving home demand in the IT capital of India anymore, replaced by those in the higher age cohort.