 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Bengaluru Metro to launch 'tailor-made' passes for corporate firms

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

In order to increase ridership, BMRCL intends to offer co-branded bulk corporate passes.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to launch corporate passes in an effort to attract tech parks and businesses in the city and increase ridership.

“We are planning to come up with tailor-made corporate passes," BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez told Moneycontrol. "A company/tech park can procure passes in bulk, say 5,000 passes for instance. The dedicated passes will be co-branded with name/logo of the BMRCL and the respective company/tech park," he said.

"The companies/tech parks can charge the required amount in the cards and distribute it among employees. It will work out cheaper than cabs and also encourage more people to use public transport. When employees change workplace, firms can transfer the same card to new employees. We are planning to offer discounted rates but we haven’t yet finalised the details. We will also soon decide on the minimum number of cards that corporates are required to procure under this scheme,” he said.

Whitefield, a model Metro corridor