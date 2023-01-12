 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru Kaleidoscope: Rise of mid-scale developers, launch of smaller inventories

Souptik Datta
Jan 12, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Experts said the share of large-scale developers in Bengaluru's real estate sector widened to 35 percent now from 25 percent two years ago, while the share of medium-scale developers rose to 25 percent from 15 percent.

Bengaluru had 26,030 delayed or stalled housing units worth Rs 28,000 crore as of May 2022, according to ANAROCK Research. (Representative Image)

About a month ago, Abhishek Rao, a techie, bought a house in Banashankari's 3rd stage in Bengaluru. Like most homebuyers in Bengaluru these days, he was extremely cautious about the safety of his investment.

“Today, with most big developers defaulting on their deliveries, I decided to go for a mid-segment developer because I felt my investment will be safe,” he said. Additionally, the decision helped his budget, he added.

Bengaluru had 26,030 delayed or stalled housing units worth Rs 28,000 crore as of May 2022, according to ANAROCK Research. The backlog, coupled with severe delays by the state’s real estate regulator in passing orders – often up to three years – altered the preferences of homebuyers in the city, investors said.

Experts said the delayed projects in Bengaluru opened up opportunities for medium-segment developers in the city.

“What we are seeing is homebuyers in the city want to secure their investments,” said Satish Kumar, managing partner of the local unit of US real estate consultant Coldwell Banker. “Before COVID, we already saw several projects delayed for a couple of years and still remain stuck.”

Changing preferences

