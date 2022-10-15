 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Beer to cost more in Goa with excise duty hike

Oct 15, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST

The state excise department announced the hike two days ago.

The prices of beer will go up in Goa with the state government increasing the excise duty on it by Rs 10-12 per litre.

Goa Liquor Traders' Association president Dattaprasad Naik said the price of light beer would increase by Rs 15 per bottle, that of strong beer by Rs 20-25 while premium beer will be costlier by Rs 30 per bottle.Majority of beer consumers in Goa are locals as tourists prefer Indian Made Foreign Liquors (IMFL), he told PTI.

