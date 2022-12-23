 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BDA issues partial occupancy certificate to Bengaluru residential project; homebuyers fume

Souptik Datta
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

In the past, several high court judgements ruled that partial occupancy certificates are not defined under the RERA Act or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Byelaws of 2003.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has issued a partial occupancy certificate (OC) to Tower 4 and Tower 5 of the delayed Mantri Serenity project on Kanakapura Road in southern Bengaluru.

"As per the site inspection report, it is confirmed that the construction of the above-said buildings is as per the approved revised sanction plan. The Hon’ble Commissioner has approved on 14/11/22 to issue a Partial Occupancy Certificate for the said building," the order said. The Occupancy Certificate will be issued only upon submission of renewed NOCs from the concerned departments (BWSSB/BESCOM/Fire Force/Airport Authority of India), the order added.

The project, which has been delayed by more than six years, has around 2,700 apartments spread across six blocks.

Mantri Serenity became the first project in Bengaluru to be completed using the centre's SWAMIH Fund — the last-mile funding for stressed affordable and middle-income group (MiG) housing projects across the country.

In 2021, after the developers approached the central government for the SWAMIH fund, the Investment Committee approved Rs 265 crore of funding.

Homebuyers cry foul

