NBFCs brace for tougher year as tight RBI regulations, competition pose challenges

Jinit Parmar
Jan 07, 2023 / 10:55 AM IST

RBI has tightened its grip on NBFCs post collapse of Dewan Housing and IL&FS

India’s non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) may have a tough year ahead on account of tight regulations from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and intense rivalry from competition, said industry experts.

Industry experts said the central bank has been tightening rules for shadow banks in the aftermath of the collapse of erstwhile Dewan Housing and IL&FS focusing on capital requirement, and governance standards.

But what has impacted NBFCs more is the changes in asset classification, experts said.

Mahesh Thakkar, Director General, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), an NBFC industry body, in a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said: “The ticket size of the loan, as a determining factor for use of tools of recovery of that particular loan, for NBFCs is not justifiable.”

At this point, the asset norms applicable to NBFCs are similar to those for banks. An RBI circular dated November 12, 2021 said that an NBFC loan will be tagged as non-performing asset (NPA) if an overdue amount is not paid by the 90th day, just like it is for banks.

“The underlying need to bring parity with banks, housing finance companies (HFCs) and other financial institutions (FIs) are not fully addressed.