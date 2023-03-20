 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HC grants time to RBI to respond to PIL on uniform banking code for foreign exchange transactions

Mar 20, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

Time was sought for filing reply by the counsel for RBI from a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad which was hearing the plea by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The Delhi High Court Monday granted six more weeks’ time to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to respond to a PIL seeking implementation of a Uniform Banking Code for foreign exchange transactions to control black money generation and benami transactions.

The petitioner has contended that there are loop holes in the system in relation to transfer of foreign funds which could be used by separatists, naxals, maoists, fundamentalists, and terrorists.

”Counsel for RBI prays for six weeks to file reply as RBI has been recently impleaded as one of the respondents. He is granted six weeks time,” said the court and the matter was listed for further hearing in July. On December 5 last year, the court had observed that the matter deserved a detailed hearing and asked RBI to file its response on the petition.