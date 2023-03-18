 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse enters a crucial weekend with UBS ready for acquisition talks

Reuters
Mar 18, 2023 / 06:58 AM IST

Credit Suisse Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi and his teams will hold meetings over the weekend to assess strategic scenarios for the bank

Banking giant UBS is in discussions to take over all or parts of Credit Suisse as one of the biggest Swiss lenders heads into a make-or-break weekend with its nearest rival.

 

The Swiss National Bank and regulator FINMA are organising talks between the boards of the two banks in to build confidence in the country's banking sector, Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Credit Suisse Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi and his teams will hold meetings over the weekend to assess strategic scenarios for the bank, it said.

On Friday evening, Swiss regulators informed their counterparts in the US and the UK that the merger of the two banks was their 'Plan A' to salvage the confidence in Credit Suisse, the report added.