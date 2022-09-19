Yes Bank fraud: CBI files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 19 filed a charge sheet against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor in a Rs 466.51 crore bank fraud case, officials of the investigating agency told PTI.

Notably, Kapoor was not named a suspect in the FIR registered on June 2 last year in the Yes Bank fraud case. His role in the case surfaced during the investigation, CBI officials said.

In its charge sheet filed before the special CBI court in Mumbai, the probe agency has also named Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar, the officials added.

The FIR was registered against Thapar, directors of Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd (OBPL) -- Raghubir Kumar Sharma, Rajendra Kumar Mangal, and Tapsi Mahajan --, unidentified executives of Avantha Realty Pvt Ltd and Jhabua Power Ltd, on a complaint from Yes Bank CVO Ashish Vinod Joshi.

Rana Kapoor is also co-accused with Gautam Thapar in another case related to the alleged diversion of public money in Yes Bank in exchange for a high-end property at an upscale neighbourhood of Delhi.

