Banks likely to hike FD rates in line with new savings scheme in budget 2023, experts say

Jinit Parmar
Feb 03, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST

After Budget 2023 proposed a new small savings scheme offering 7.5 percent interest, experts say banks can hike interest rates on Fixed Deposits (FDs) to stay ahead of the competition and attract more customers

Banks are likely to raise interest rates on Fixed Deposits (FD) because of impending competition from a new savings scheme announced in Budget 2023 that offers an annual rate of 7.5 percent, experts said.

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate will provide a competitive interest rate of 7.5 percent on deposits maturing after two years. Experts said banks will have to keep a check on how this plays out for them and work on their FD rates.

“Banks are playing smart by providing high interest rates for selective tenures, which has partially worked out for them. But they are likely to work on hiking interest rates for FDs,” said Chandan Sinha, former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India.

Other than the new scheme, experts said banks may see some competition for deposits in the coming months from the existing Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and Monthly Income Account Scheme that saw an enhancement in deposit limits from Budget 2023.