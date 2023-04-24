 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banking Central | Two private lenders make the field for bulls in banking space

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Apr 24, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

ICICI Bank numbers add to the optimism in the sector while RBI clarifications offer much needed clarity to HDFC Bank’s investors.

Over the weekend, all eyes were on the ICICI Bank, as the lender announced a good set of numbers on Saturday. The key numbers—both on growth and asset quality—throw up good news for the bank and map the road ahead for the industry. Typically, big bank earnings are good indicators of the banking system health and business momentum.

The lender’s loan book grew around 19 percent on a year-on-year basis, while deposits grew by 11 percent. The net interest margin, the spread between interest earned and interest expended, jumped sharply to 4.90 percent in Q4 of FY2023 as against 4 percent same period last year.  These numbers add to the industry’s optimism of a sharp turnaround.

To be sure, one needs to wait for other large banks to confirm a pattern but if ICICI Bank numbers are any indication, the Indian banking industry is looking at a bull run ahead. On the asset quality front, most of the large-ticket NPA cases are either pushed to the bankruptcy court or written off.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) declined to 4.5 percent in December 2022 from 6.5 percent a year ago. According to RBI rules, a loan is classified as NPA if there is no repayment of principal or interest for a period of 90 days. Banks have to set aside money, called provisions, against such loans. This impacts their profitability.