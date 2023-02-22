 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank asset quality to improve on expected fall in fresh slippages, say analysts

Manish M. Suvarna
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

The gross bad loans of scheduled commercial banks reduced to 4.5 percent as of December 31, 2022 from 6.6 percent in the year-ago period

The asset quality of Indian banks is expected to improve, aided by a fall in fresh slippages, analysts have said.

“Asset quality will improve as banks continue to provide for existing gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and incremental slippages also continue the downward trend,” said Jindal Haria, director-financial institutions, at India Ratings and Research.

A loan becomes an NPA when interest or the principal amount is not paid for 90 days. Slippage refers to the fresh addition of bad loans.

As per a CareEdge Ratings report, the gross NPAs of scheduled commercial banks fell 19.7 percent to Rs 6.1 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022, from Rs 7.5 lakh crore in the year-ago period. The gross NPA ratio reduced to 4.5 percent from 6.6 percent.