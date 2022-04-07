 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asian Paints Q4 PAT seen up 7.4% YoY to Rs 934.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

Apr 07, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 14 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 7,331.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Asian Paints to report net profit at Rs 934.6 crore up 7.4% year-on-year (down 9.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 0.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,323.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

