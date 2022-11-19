 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade

Associated Press
Nov 19, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

In Bali, China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine, did not block the release of a statement that harshly criticized Moscow.

Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific were wrapping up a summit in Bangkok, Thailand, with talks Saturday on how to steer the region's economies through the turmoil of war, pandemics and other threats to peace and stability.

The 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum 's long-term mission is promoting closer economic ties, but its summits often are sidetracked by other more urgent issues.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha opened Saturday's meeting by urging the leaders to push ahead with APEC's agenda of promoting free trade in the Pacific region.

We have to give priority to turning this plan into action," Prayuth said.

On Friday, APEC ministers issued a statement condemning Moscow's war on Ukraine and calling for it to fully withdraw. But it acknowledged differences of opinions among those present, which included Andrei Belousov, Russia's first deputy prime minister.

The meetings Saturday wrap up a flurry of leaders meetings in Southeast Asian countries this week. Much of the activity at such summits occurs on the sidelines and in the interludes before and after meetings begin.