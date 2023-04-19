 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
As National Curriculum Framework overhauls pedagogy, schools demand clarities

Abhishek Sahu
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Education experts say NCF should emphasise play-based learning as a core component of the curriculum, as childhood development research has shown that play-based learning is critical for children's cognitive, social, and emotional development

The pre-draft version of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) has made headlines since its release on April 6, 2023. Educationists have hailed it as a much-needed reform but a few suggestions and clarifications are still needed.

The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) plans to devise four NCFs to bring a "paradigm shift in education with a focus on the holistic development of children, emphasis on skilling, vital role of teachers, learning in mother tongue, etc."

Revamping class 10 and 12 board exams, aligning the shift from 10+2 structure to 5+3+3+4 structure and emphasis on developmental perspectives suggesting curricular and pedagogical shifts at different stages -- foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary -- are some of the recommendations in the pre-draft.

The NCF has been revised four times - in 1975, 1988, 2000 and 2005. The proposed new revision will be the fifth of the framework. "This is a pre-draft of the NCF-SE, which still requires several rounds of discussion within the National Steering Committee (NSC). Feedback from diverse stakeholders will further help the NSC to look critically into different modalities and approaches that this framework is proposing," the ministry said in a statement.