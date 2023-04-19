As National Curriculum Framework overhauls pedagogy, schools demand clarities

The pre-draft version of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) has made headlines since its release on April 6, 2023. Educationists have hailed it as a much-needed reform but a few suggestions and clarifications are still needed.

The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) plans to devise four NCFs to bring a "paradigm shift in education with a focus on the holistic development of children, emphasis on skilling, vital role of teachers, learning in mother tongue, etc."

Revamping class 10 and 12 board exams, aligning the shift from 10+2 structure to 5+3+3+4 structure and emphasis on developmental perspectives suggesting curricular and pedagogical shifts at different stages -- foundational, preparatory, middle and secondary -- are some of the recommendations in the pre-draft.

The NCF has been revised four times - in 1975, 1988, 2000 and 2005. The proposed new revision will be the fifth of the framework. "This is a pre-draft of the NCF-SE, which still requires several rounds of discussion within the National Steering Committee (NSC). Feedback from diverse stakeholders will further help the NSC to look critically into different modalities and approaches that this framework is proposing," the ministry said in a statement.

The NCF proposes many reforms like inter-disciplinary subject selection, and reducing the curricular content to make way for a more holistic, inquiry-based and discovery learning.

"The ministry needs to be concerned with some of the suggestions in the draft education policy, like whether reducing the curricular content reduce the rigour of content and the extent of knowledge a candidate needs to know, and will that get compromised if schools do not fulfil the requirements in a structured manner," says Dr Anuradha Sridhar, Head, Curriculum Development and Training, Aditya Birla Education Academy.

She said there is also a focus on interdisciplinary learning of, say Physics with Music or Literature or with Artificial Intelligence, and a candidate may want to opt for the second option after a few years of training.

“So how does one qualify with the necessary skill sets and knowledge in the required area to become proficient and job,” she asked. The school administrations are looking for clarity on how the government will ensure that private schools adhere to the same rules and standards in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). “It is crucial to have a level-playing field for all schools, regardless of their ownership or affiliation, and to ensure equitable access to quality education for all children,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, MD, Cambridge Montessori Preschool. Singh seeks clarity on the mechanisms and measures that will be in place to monitor and enforce compliance with NEP guidelines, including teacher development and training standards, as well as the efficient use of technology in education. “In the absence of this uniformity, the whole essence of the national curriculum may become diluted; furthermore, it will also bring difficulties where teachers may not fully understand the syllabi and all its components,” said Monisha Sharma, Co-Founder and Director of The Lexicon Group of Institutes. Sharma further said there also needs to be some allocation of where and how a school will have the freedom to innovate and apply unique teaching and learning methods. This may include the incorporation of contemporary educational practices and psychological theories, such as Multiple Intelligences, Connectivism, Bloom’s Taxonomy etc. Play-based learning and mental health Education experts say the NCF should emphasise play-based learning as a core component of the curriculum as childhood development research has shown that play-based learning is critical for children's cognitive, social, and emotional development. According to Gaurav Shinde, Assistant Programme Head at TISS School of Vocational Education, there should be a three-pronged approach for this task: integration of play-based learning in curriculum, development of play-based learning materials, and training of teachers. “The NCF can encourage the development of play-based learning materials that are age-appropriate and culturally sensitive. These materials can include toys, games, puzzles, and other activities that are designed to promote learning through play,” he said. ALSO READ | Campus hiring unchanged despite slowdown Shinde believes teachers can be trained on how to design and implement play-based learning activities, how to observe and assess children's learning through play, and how to create a safe and inclusive play environment. Based on the new NCF, textbooks will also undergo revisions, starting with those published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and those used in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated schools. Several classroom aspects, like choice of subjects, pattern of teaching, and assessments, will also be changed.

To enhance inclusivity, experts suggest that the NCF should also include one-on-one sessions between students and teachers to strengthen their bonding. “These sessions should not be limited to talks about studies and career goals. There should be a healthy exchange of creative ideas, dreams, aspirations, and knowledge,” said Anshu Mital, Principal at Delhi-based MRG School. Secondly, she said the framework should include provisions for mental health awareness that will help students to talk about the overall campus environment and how that affects their mental disposition.

