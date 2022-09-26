As Apple makes its newest iPhone 14 in India, here's a closer look at the mobe and its local journey

Apple's newest iPhone 14 will be made in India as the global tech titan bets big on the manufacturing prowess of the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” said Apple in a statement.

According to sources, the Made-in-India iPhone 14 will begin to reach local customers in the next few days. Phones manufactured in the country will be both for the Indian market and exports. The iPhone 14 will be shipped from Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility on the outskirts of Chennai.

As Apple's newest mode rolls out from India, here's a closer look at iPhone 14's journey so far in the country and some details about the new phone:

Back in 2007, Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India with iPhone SE. Today, it makes some of its most advanced iPhones in the country including iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and now, iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 launched on 7 September 2022 and became available to customers in India along with those in the US and other markets on 16 September 2022.

Its price in India is set at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant. The phone also comes in 256GB and 512GB models that have been priced at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively. The phone comes in blue, purple, product red, midnight, and starlight colours.

iPhone 14 has a stunning and durable design and brings impressive new capabilities, including a new main camera with a larger sensor for better shots in all lighting conditions, a Super Retina XDR display with OLED for HDR experience for photos and videos, all-day battery life, as well as safety features like Crash Detection. It is powered by A15 Bionic, is 5G capable, and will offer consumers in India 5G experience once testing and carrier certifications are complete.

More than 200 Apple suppliers have transitioned to using renewable energy, accelerating progress toward its ambitious 2030 goal to be carbon neutral across its supply chain and products. Eleven Apple supplier sites in India have committed to 100 percent renewable energy in 2021.

Apple has a long history in India going back more than 20 years. It launched its online store in September 2020, and will be furthering its commitment to this country with the upcoming launch of Apple Store.

This recent manufacturing expansion builds on several Apple initiatives in the country, including a first-of-its-kind App Design and Development Accelerator in Bengaluru and programmes with local organisations to support renewable energy training and development for communities.