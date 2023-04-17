 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Apple Store India launch: Excited to build on our long history in the country, says Apple CEO Tim Cook

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST

Apple is gearing up to open its much-anticipated retail store Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18

Tim Cook

Apple is excited to build on its over 25-year history in India, chief executive Tim Cook said on April 17, as the company gears up to open its first company-owned stores in the country.

"India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity" Cook said.

Apple is gearing up to open its much-anticipated retail store Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, marking a significant expansion of its operations in the country that is becoming increasingly important for its future growth.

The iPhone maker also announced plans to open its second store in Delhi on April 20, in addition to unveiling the barricade for the outlet named Apple Saket. The company said that its design is inspired by Delhi's many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city's storied past.