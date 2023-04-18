 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live | Apple BKC store launch in Mumbai with CEO Tim Cook | Now open for customers

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

Following the opening of the Mumbai store, the company will inaugurate another outlet called Apple Saket in Delhi at Select City Mall on April 20.

Apple's first India retail store, Apple BKC, opened its doors to customers on April 18 in Mumbai, nearly three years after it debuted its online store in the country and more than 25 years after it began operations in the country.

The opening of the 20,000-square-foot store at the Jio World Drive Mall in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) signals Apple's growing ambitions in the world's second-largest smartphone market. Following the opening of the Mumbai store, the company will inaugurate another outlet called Apple Saket in Delhi at Select City Mall on April 20.

Apple CEO Tim Cook lauded "energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai" as opened India's first-ever Apple store at the Bandra-Kurla Complex on Tuesday. Cook, who was present at the venue of the store launch to officially open the store, said that he and the rest of Apple were excited to open the first store in India.