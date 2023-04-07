 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ZestMoney to lay off 20% staff after PhonePe deal collapse

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 07, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

Founders and the top leadership team of ZestMoney held a Townhall on April 6 to inform the layoffs to employees. The company had about 450 employees and is planning to lay off across its workforce.

Goldman Sachs-backed ZestMoney will lay off close to 20 percent of its workforce or 100 employees as part of its business continuity and survival plan, weeks after its talks with PhonePe for a sale fell through.

The founders and top leadership team of ZestMoney held a Townhall on April 6 to inform the layoffs to employees. The company had about 450 employees and is planning to lay off across departments.

"As part of its business continuity plan, the company is laying off 100 people. The company has promised to pay a month's salary as severance and other benefits like insurance and mental health assistance," said an employee on the condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol was the first to report on March 31  ZestMoney is staring at multiple layoffs post-PhonePe deal collapse. In fact, Priya Sharma, co-founder of the BNPL platform, sent out a message to a few startups seeking help for outplacing ZestMoney employees.