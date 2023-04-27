Wipro’s headcount declines for the second quarter, down by 1,823 employees

IT major Wipro has witnessed a decline in its headcount for the second quarter. The company ended the fourth quarter of the 2023 fiscal year with 1,823 fewer employees than the previous quarter. In contrast, during the same period last year, it had added 11,457 employees. The previous quarter, ending in December 2022, also saw a reduction of 435 employees.

With this, the company’s net addition for FY23 stands at 13,793, down from FY22’s net addition of 45,416. The company’s total headcount now stands at 2,56,921.

Wipro previously saw a reduction in headcount for two quarters in the Covid quarters of Q4FY20 and Q1FY21.

Wipro had a strong net addition of 15,446 in the first quarter of the fiscal, which slipped to 605 in Q2. In Q3, the company saw its headcount decline by 435 employees, and now by 1,823.

