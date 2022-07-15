Wipro Consumer Care forays into packaged foods business

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Ltd on July 14 announced its entry into the packaged foods business for owning a larger stake in the FMCG market pie.

The company, with a revenue of Rs 8,634 crore for the last financial year, aspires to become a “significant player” in the snack foods, spices and ready-to-eat market, it said in a statement.

“Our decision to enter the packaged foods business would complement our existing categories in personal care, thus building a complete offering in the FMCG space in India,” Wipro Consumer and Lighting Ltd CEO Vineet Agarwal said.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Ltd operates in the hygiene, wellness, home care and lighting categories. In the FMCG space, its products include soap brand Santoor, luxury toiletry offering Yardley and Chandrika, an ayurvedic soap product, among others. The company sells its products across South-East Asia and Middle East markets as well.

The company, which is the FMCG arm of Rishad Premiji-led Wipro Enterprises, has also announced leadership changes to strengthen the newly announced business.

Anil Chugh, who was serving as the India and SAARC head of Wipro Consumer Care, has been appointed to head the food business. Neeraj Khatri, head of the Wipro Consumer Care Philippines, will fill the position vacated by Chugh.

“Our leadership changes align with our ambition of being a significant and leading player in the FMCG space in all the markets we operate in,” said Agrawal.