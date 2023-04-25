 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
We want main platforms to come to ONDC, don't come with new e-commerce app: Piyush Goyal

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that ONDC should remove those who do not bring their main platform onto the network.

The government wants the main platform of e-commerce companies to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), rather than build a new app to join the network, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on April 25.

"I would tell Koshy (ONDC chief) to exclude those e-commerce platforms which are not coming to the network with their main platforms. Some are building ONDC-specific platforms. That's not our aim," said Goyal.

"If you do that, while you are taking the benefit of ONDC by availing of the sellers, but you are not giving your consumer base the benefit of choice of buying from any of the sellers," he added.

This comes weeks after Walmart-owned PhonePe launched a hyperlocal commerce app called Pincode on ONDC. Moneycontrol also reported earlier that Axis Bank is building an app specifically for ONDC.