Storyboard18 has a new home on Moneycontrol

For over two decades as a TV show, Storyboard has championed and chronicled the business of brands, the rise of Indian advertising and a flourishing brand marketing ecosystem. Today, we’re building on that legacy and taking Storyboard to the next level as a destination for modern marketers building legendary brands.

In 2021, we launched Storyboard18, CNBC-TV18's flagship show Storyboard in a new avatar as we embarked on the journey to take its legacy across the vast breadth of the Network18 Group. Now Storyboard18 has a new home on India's largest business news portal, Moneycontrol.

Check it here: https://www.moneycontrol.com/storyboard18/

At our new digital destination, we will continue to do what we promised. We will chronicle and champion a growing and fast-evolving industry as we track the brand makers of this country.

Storyboard18 aims to be the voice of change by pushing harder to nudge the conversation in the right direction and asking the right questions. We will celebrate the big ideas, breakthrough insights and the brightest people driving brands and businesses forward.

You can count on us to bring you the inside story, the behind-the-scenes story, and the whole story, and we will endeavour to bring back fun and creativity in how we tell those stories. We hope they enlighten and spark new thoughts and ideas that help you do your job better.

We too are on a journey of learning and growing, and a work in progress. So join us as we build Storyboard18 in front of you, as we embark on the next leg of our journey.

Write to us with tips, pitches, ideas, bouquets and brickbats on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn, or at Storyboard18@nw18.com

Wish us well.

Team Storyboard18