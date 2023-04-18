 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Razorpay forms advisory board, ropes in former RBI deputy governor as chairperson

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST

NS Vishwanathan, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India is appointed as the chairperson of the board. The board will help contribute to the development of Razorpay’s payment infrastructure and help engage with key institutions and stakeholders

Razorpay announces new advisory board.

Fintech unicorn Razorpay announced on April 18 that it has set up an advisory board that will focus on setting up standards around customer experience, governance, compliance, and risk management practices and has roped in NS Vishwanathan, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as the chairperson of the board.

Razorpay's advisory board will also have industry veterans and IAS officers including Arijit Basu, Chairman, HDB Financial Services and former MD, State Bank of India;  Aruna Sundararajan, retired IAS and former secretary, Ministry of Steel and KP Krishnan, another retired IAS officer and former secretary of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as its members.

All the members of the advisory board will periodically convene to review, analyse and provide recommendations and directions on both strategic and tactical levels, the company said in a media statement.

"In our next phase of growth as India’s leading end-to-end money movement platform for businesses, we have a strong intent to put in place further systems to uphold the highest standards of customer experience and governance," said Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-Founder of Razorpay.