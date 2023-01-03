 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lending firm SarvaGram raises $35 million in series C round led by Elevar Equity

Jan 03, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

The company plans to advance its data analytics capabilities with the aim of enhancing customer experience and offerings, along with widening the customer funnel

Lending and distribution platform SarvaGram has announced the close of its Series C round at $35 million from Elevar Equity, Elevation Capital, Temasek and TVS Capital Funds.

With this funding round, SarvaGram plans to expand its distribution network by adding 75 more outlets (to reach 125) by the end of FY 2024.

It also plans to expand its on-ground franchisees -known as ‘SarvaMitra’ -to three times of the current strength across different states in India, the firm said in a prepared statement on January 3.

The funds would also be deployed towards strengthening the technology layer -both in terms of hiring tech talent and solidifying SarvaGram’s existing tech stack -to support and enhance business operations.

"Additionally, the company plans to advance its data analytics capabilities with the aim of enhancing customer experience and offerings, along with widening the customer funnel", the statement said.

Founded by banking industry veterans Utpal Isser and Sameer Mishra in 2019, SarvaGram facilitates access to productivity enhancement tools such as loans, farm mechanisation services and risk mitigation services.