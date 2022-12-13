Heads Up Ventures in pact with Reliance Retail to sell fashion apparels, accessories

Textile and garments manufacturer Heads Up Ventures on December 13 said that it has entered into a pact with Reliance Retail, the retail subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

"We wish to inform that the company has entered into a contract with Reliance Retail Limited, for sale of the products viz. fashion apparels, accessories, bags, footwear etc," Heads UP Ventures said in a regulatory filing.

It also added that its products will be sold under the brand name “HUP” and its sub-brands on the e-commerce platforms of Reliance Retail.

Meanwhile, shares of Heads Up Ventures today closed 1.81 percent lower at Rs 13.54 apiece on BSE against its previous close.

Heads UP Ventures Limited manufactures apparel and textiles. The company promotes, operates, maintains, establishes, and deals in single and multiple brands for garments, fabrics, apparels, and fashion accessories. The company serves customers worldwide.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.