Bengaluru airport records 96% growth in passenger traffic, reaching 31.91 million in 2022-2023

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) reported a 96 percent growth in passenger numbers and maintained its leading position in perishable cargo processing in 2022-23, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA.

“When compared to the previous financial year, Bengaluru airport reported a growth in passenger numbers with a total of 31.91 million passengers travelling through the airport,” said a BIAL spokesperson.

During this time, 28.12 million were domestic passengers, and 3.78 million were international passengers. The domestic sector grew by 85 percent, while the international sector grew by 245 percent compared to FY22.

In terms of cargo, BIAL stated that Bengaluru airport remains India's No. 1 airport for processing perishable cargo for the second consecutive year.

“From a passenger perspective, the highlights of the year have been Akasa’s growth story, the launch of Qantas’ service to Sydney and the launch of daily Airbus A380 services to Dubai by Emirates. Our position as the No.1 Airport for processing perishable cargo in India for the second consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to excellence,” said Satyaki Raghunath, chief strategy and development officer, BIAL.

“With the recent launch of Terminal 2 (T2), we are better equipped than ever before, to maintain our standing as the preferred gateway to South and Central India. Our commitment to enhancing the Airport's operations remains unwavering as we continue to prioritise the satisfaction and convenience of our passengers,” he said.

1.1 lakh passengers on February 26, 2023

The increase in passengers in FY23 can be attributed to the resumption of post-pandemic operations, as well as the reintroduction of key routes and the launch of new routes connecting leading business and travel hubs. KIA is now connected to a total of 100 destinations, 75 within India and 25 internationally, contributing to the airport's steady recovery.

The recovery in air transport movements (ATMs) has been impressive, with a 50.8 percent overall growth in FY23. Domestic ATMs saw a 49.8 percent growth, while international growth stood at 59.6 percent.

On February 26, 2023, the airport recorded the highest number of passengers for FY23 at 114,299, which was also the highest number of passengers on a single day since the airport opened in 2008.

Akasa Air captures 10% market share

BIAL officials said major international airlines have resumed flights from Bengaluru. In addition, the airport has added several international routes, including Qantas Airways' four weekly non-stop Bengaluru-Sydney flights, Cathay Pacific's Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights, Jazeera Airways' Bengaluru-Kuwait flights, and Malindo Air's Bengaluru-Kuala Lumpur flights.

The Bengaluru airport has recently had some significant developments in its operations. Emirates started using A380 aircraft on one of their daily flights to Dubai, and Air India reinstated its three weekly, non-stop flights from Bengaluru to San Francisco. In FY23, Bengaluru airport also became the first airport in South and Central India to have direct flights to both Australia and North America.

On the domestic front, Akasa Air launched operations from Bengaluru airport, with 25 daily departures to 9 cities across India. IndiGo continues to be the leading domestic airline from Bengaluru airport, with a 57 percent market share, followed by Tata Group airlines Air India, Vistara, and Air Asia, which have a combined market share of 27 percent. In just eight months since its launch, Akasa Air has managed to capture 10% of Bengaluru Airport's domestic operations, according to BIAL.

Transfer hub

Bengaluru airport's regional connectivity has made it a popular hub for transfer passengers, which in turn has contributed to the recovery of its passenger numbers. “Transfer traffic constitutes 15.3 percent of total departing passenger traffic at Bengaluru Airport. The Airport’s wide catchment area, which connects to over 20 cities within a 75-minute flying distance and offers 100+ daily flights, has played a significant role in building transfer traffic and solidifying its position as a major aviation gateway in the region,” BIAL said in a statement.

“Furthermore, Bengaluru Airport's catchment area encompasses 256 million people, which is one-fifth of India's population, making it a well-connected and progressive region, placing the Airport at the forefront of the region's growth story,” it added.

Cargo growth

For the second year in a row, Bengaluru airport has maintained its position as India's leading airport for handling perishable cargo. The airport handled 44,143 metric tonnes (MT) of perishable cargo in the current fiscal year through January 2023 (full-year results awaited) and 52,366 MT in FY22. Bengaluru Cargo contributed 28% of India's and 45% of South India's market share for perishable cargo, with poultry and flowers as top export commodities and Doha as the top destination.

Bengaluru airport has also risen to third place in India in terms of international cargo handling, with top export destinations including Leipzig/Halle, Frankfurt, Malpensa, Singapore Changi, and Dubai, and top import destinations including Singapore Changi, Frankfurt, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Bangkok. The airport has seen growth in various sectors, including pharma, engineering goods, ready-made garments, and electrical sectors. During Valentine's Day season, Bengaluru airport handled 17.4 million roses, indicating a 14% rise compared to the previous season.

UPS started its operations in July 2022, offering five weekly scheduled flights connecting Shenzhen-Bengaluru-Cologne. On the same day, the UPS facility at Bengaluru Airport’s Express Cargo Terminal became operational. BLR Airport has now become the only airport in South India and the second airport in India to have the three world's largest express players – DHL, FedEx, and UPS present on its premises.

Quikjet began domestic freighter services at Bengaluru airport for Amazon Prime Air on January 6, 2023, providing a daily service between Delhi-Bengaluru-Hyderabad. Sichuan Airlines began scheduled freighter operations on October 30, 2022, with routes from Chengdu Shuangliu to Bengaluru and Shenzhen Bao'an.

Bengaluru airport aims to create a cargo handling capacity of around 1 million metric tonnes per annum by the end of the decade to meet the needs of its expanding cargo operations. The airport has selected AISATS (Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited) to construct, plan, and manage the cargo Logistics Park infrastructure. Additionally, during FY23 the airport launched its cargo brand proposition, BLR CARGO, becoming the first Airport in India to develop a dedicated brand identity for its cargo business, it said.