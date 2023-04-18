 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bengaluru airport records 96% growth in passenger traffic, reaching 31.91 million in 2022-2023

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

During this time, 28.12 million were domestic passengers, and 3.78 million were international passengers

The increase in passengers in FY23 can be attributed to the resumption of post-pandemic operations, as well as the reintroduction of key routes and the launch of new routes connecting leading business and travel hubs.

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) reported a 96 percent growth in passenger numbers and maintained its leading position in perishable cargo processing in 2022-23, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA.

“When compared to the previous financial year, Bengaluru airport reported a growth in passenger numbers with a total of 31.91 million passengers travelling through the airport,” said a BIAL spokesperson.

During this time, 28.12 million were domestic passengers, and 3.78 million were international passengers. The domestic sector grew by 85 percent, while the international sector grew by 245 percent compared to FY22.

In terms of cargo, BIAL stated that Bengaluru airport remains India's No. 1 airport for processing perishable cargo for the second consecutive year.