Anicut Capital gets SEBI nod for Rs 1,500-crore debt fund

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Nov 30, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

It plans to launch the fund in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23 and announce the first close by the end of the same quarter, the company said on November 30

Alternative asset management firm Anicut Capital has received the market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India’s approval to set up a Rs 1,500- crore debt fund.

The new fund, Grand Anicut Fund 4, also has a green shoe option of Rs 500 crore. With the third debt fund, which is an AIF, Category II debt fund, Anicut Capital has successfully closed a total of five funds in years, the firm said in a statement.

“The past years have been highly encouraging with the closure of five funds overall and we are confident that our investment portfolio companies will be the leaders of tomorrow. Anicut’s ecosystem consists of equity investments in leading companies that are bound to grow multifold over time,” said Ashvin Chadha, Founding Partner of Anicut Capital.

Anicut Capital also announced that Chetan Prakash Sancheti had joined as a Partner. Sancheti has around 15 years of experience in corporate and investment banking, with domain expertise in deal origination, structured finance, and risk analysis.

He started his career with Tata Capital Ltd and has been associated with IndusInd, Yes Bank, and CredAvenue (Vivriti Group)