Ajay Banga nominated to lead World Bank: Here is what eminent personalities say

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 09:57 PM IST

Trinamool leader Derek O’Brien took to Twitter to trace Ajay Banga's humble journey from a Nestle executive in Kolkata, West Bengal, 30 years ago, to leading the World Bank.

Ajay Banga was awarded with Padma Shri by the Indian government in 2016 (File image: Reuters)

United States President Joe Biden on February 23 announced the nomination of former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank. The 63-year-old Indian-American Padma Shree awardee is currently serving as vice chairman at equity firm General Atlantic. Banga stepped down as Mastercard CEO in 2021.

While making the announcement of Banga’s appointment, Biden said: “He is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history... He has critical experience mobilising public-private resources to tackle the most urgent challenges of our time, including climate change.”

A senior US administration official said: “At Mastercard and General Atlantic, Ajay has made combating climate change and mobilising private capital to help power the green transition a priority,” and added that these experiences and priorities will “guide and drive his work in the years ahead at the World Bank”.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen lauded Biden’s decision to appoint Ajay Banga and said: “He has the right leadership and management skills, experience living and working in emerging markets, and financial expertise to lead the World Bank at a critical moment in its history.”