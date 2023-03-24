 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amid OPS row, Finance Secretary-led committee to examine pension issues of government staff

Siddharth Upasani
Mar 24, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

The setting up of the committee to look into the matter comes at a time when several states have made a move back to the Old Pension Scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

A committee headed by Finance Secretary TV Somanathan has been tasked to review the issues plaguing government employees' pensions, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on March 24.

"Representation has been received that the National Pension System for government employees needs to be improved," the finance minister said in Lok Sabha.

"I propose to set up a committee under the Finance Secretary to look into this issue of pensions and evolve an approach which addresses the needs of the employees while maintaining fiscal prudence to protect the common citizens," she added.

"The approach will be designed for adoption by both central and state governments."