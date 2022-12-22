 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India’s San Francisco flight from Bengaluru suffers 13-hour delay

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

The flight scheduled to depart from Bengaluru at 1420 IST on December 21 was delayed and took take off at 0326 IST on December 22 leaving passengers stranded at the airport for nearly 13 hours.

Air India’s direct flight AI 175 between Bengaluru and San Francisco was delayed by 13 hours on December 21, multiple sources told Moneycontrol.

The flight scheduled to depart from Bengaluru at 1420 IST on December 21 was delayed and took take off at 0326 IST on December 22, leaving passengers stranded at the airport for nearly 13 hours.

Several passengers took to Twitter to point out the delay in the flight, adding that elderly passengers and passengers with small children had been struggling at the airport.

“Was supposed to fly from Bangalore to SFO today at 2:20PM! But the flight is just constantly getting delayed by 2 hours and now stands at a 10h delay! @airindiain hasn’t communicated clearly to its passengers,” Aishwarya Rao tweeted.

Similarly, Ganesh K. Ramamoorthy took to Twitter to say that elder passengers and kids were struggling at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Air India’s official twitter handle responded to customers saying that the airline’s ground team was providing all required assistance to passengers.